Concern for Community is just one of Medina EC’s seven cooperative principles, and that concern includes the people in and around our communities. In support of that principle, during the month of February, Medina EC’s office locations will be a non-perishable food drop off point.

The goal is to “fill a bucket truck” with food donations for local food pantries at various locations within Medina EC’s service territory. Medina EC members who make a donation will be entered into a drawing for a $20 bill credit. Items commonly needed at food pantries include peanut butter, canned chicken, canned veggies, applesauce, macaroni & cheese, tuna, pasta, rice and beans.

Drop off non-perishable food items at any Medina EC office by March 2. We will take the food and a co-op donation to local food pantries.