25 years ago:

CUMANA, Venezuela - Ecuador is looking for a peaceful way to end its weeklong hostilities with Peru, but it won’t back down, the Andean country’s president said Wednesday.

50 years ago:

AUSTIN - Sen. Ralph Hall of Rockwall Monday guaranteed Democrats some excitement in what once looked like a one-man governor’s race by announcing he will challenge Gov. Preston Smith in the party primary.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - In three years of war, Navy and Marine corps fliers have established a superiority ratio of more than 5 to 1 over the Japanese.

100 years ago:

A BARGAIN - Modern 4-room house, light sewerage. See Russell at Shamburger Lbr. Yd.