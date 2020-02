Friends of Scouting Breakfast will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12 as an effort to raise funds for the organization.

The event will be at 7 a.m. at the Church of Christ located at 1396 Morningside Drive. The event is free but monetary donations will be accepted.

Guest speaker will be State Rep. J.M. Lozano.

For more information contact chairperson Miguel Casarez.