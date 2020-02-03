A man was shot in the head on Monday night at a residence on the 1200 block of San Felipe Street.

According to witnesses, an argument between the victim and the suspect began over a car parked at the residence.

Neighbors heard several shots fired and went out to see if everything was okay.

Neighbor Erasmo Aguilar said he was in the shower when he heard several shots. When he went outside he saw the victim on the ground.

Aguilar and other neighbors said that there had been shots fired for several days prior to the incident. They also claim that the two men had been drinking during those nights.

The victim is in critical condition. He was transported to a Corpus Christi hospital via Halo Flight.

No names have been officially released due to the ongoing investigation.