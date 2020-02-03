Ten Alice Independent School District teachers were honored as the December Amazing Teachers on behalf of Alice Echo News-Journal and Stewart Title.

Each teacher received a token of appreciation. Every month a teacher from each campus will be honored for their dedication to students at Alice ISD.

Teachers for December are:

* Hillcrest Elementary - Alicia Guerra

* Salazar Elementary - Polly Dymke

* Saenz Elementary - Blanca Garza

* Noonan Elementary - Melissa Gillespie

* Schallert Elementary - Aramis Lopez

* Memorial Intermediate - Enriqueta Oyervides

* Dubose Intermediate - Monica Perez

* William Adams Middle School - Sandra Garcia

* Alice High School - Juan Perez

*DAEP - Armando Salinas