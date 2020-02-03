Ten Alice Independent School District teachers were honored as the December Amazing Teachers on behalf of Alice Echo News-Journal and Stewart Title.
Each teacher received a token of appreciation. Every month a teacher from each campus will be honored for their dedication to students at Alice ISD.
Teachers for December are:
* Hillcrest Elementary - Alicia Guerra
* Salazar Elementary - Polly Dymke
* Saenz Elementary - Blanca Garza
* Noonan Elementary - Melissa Gillespie
* Schallert Elementary - Aramis Lopez
* Memorial Intermediate - Enriqueta Oyervides
* Dubose Intermediate - Monica Perez
* William Adams Middle School - Sandra Garcia
* Alice High School - Juan Perez
*DAEP - Armando Salinas