Monday

Feb 3, 2020 at 3:37 PM


Ten Alice Independent School District teachers were honored as the December Amazing Teachers on behalf of Alice Echo News-Journal and Stewart Title.


Each teacher received a token of appreciation. Every month a teacher from each campus will be honored for their dedication to students at Alice ISD.


Teachers for December are:


* Hillcrest Elementary - Alicia Guerra


* Salazar Elementary - Polly Dymke


* Saenz Elementary - Blanca Garza


* Noonan Elementary - Melissa Gillespie


* Schallert Elementary - Aramis Lopez


* Memorial Intermediate - Enriqueta Oyervides


* Dubose Intermediate - Monica Perez


* William Adams Middle School - Sandra Garcia


* Alice High School - Juan Perez


*DAEP - Armando Salinas