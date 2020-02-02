An apartment fire in Brushy Creek on Sunday left 22 people displaced from eight units, Williamson County fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported, although fire officials said they have not accounted for all of the affected units’ occupants as of Sunday night.

"As of right now we don’t know if there are any injuries or fatalities, but we have no indications of injuries or fatalities at this point," said Paul Ayres, assistant fire marshal with Williamson County Emergency Services.

Firefighters had responded around 5:30 p.m. to reports of smoke at the Landing apartment complex, which is near the intersection of O’Connor Drive and RM 620 North, Ayres said.

Thick smoke billowing from the complex prompted authorities to close a half-mile stretch of O’Connor Drive, the Williamson County sheriff’s office said.

Firefighters from four different departments spent about an hour and a half putting out the blaze, Ayres said. When firefighters arrived, flames were already through the roof. Firefighters found as they made entry into the units that the fire was mostly contained to an attic space, he said.

The cause was still under investigation. The building affected by the fire lacked a sprinkler system, according to Ayres.

Officials reopened traffic and allowed evacuated residents to return to their homes at around 7:45 p.m., they said.

Members of the Red Cross were helping the displaced families, fire officials said.

