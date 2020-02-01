Three young males remained jailed Friday on aggravated robbery charges following a home invasion late Thursday night in Brownwood in which a woman was struck repeatedly in the head, Brownwood police said.

Bonds were set at $100,000 each on the three, identified by police as:

• Edwin Louis Maldonado, 21

• Juan Manuel Negron-Santiago, 18 (shown in jail records as Santiago-Negron)

• Octavian Marshawn Carlton-Torrez, 17

According to an email from Brownwood police:

On Thursday, Jan. 30, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers with the Brownwood Police Department were dispatched to an address in the 1600 block of Seventh Street regarding a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

When officers arrived, they met with the female victim at her residence. The victim was visibly bleeding from wounds to her head which appeared to be caused by someone striking her head repeatedly with a blunt object. The victim’s dog was also actively bleeding, and puncture wounds were observed on his left side as if he had been stabbed. The victim was eventually transported to the Brownwood Regional Medical Center by Lifeguard Ambulance Service for treatment.

Prior to leaving for the ER, the victim reported she was in her living room when three unknown males broke through her front door. The victim was struck repeatedly about the head as the males demanded money and jewelry.

The victim said she was repeatedly struck with what she believed to be a pistol and threatened that they were going to kill her. The suspects were not known by the victim and she was unable to recognize or identify them as they roamed through her home searching for items to steal. After receiving nothing, the males continued their assault upon the victim before running from the residence.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and an investigation commenced. Evidence gathered at the scene led to a residence several doors down where it was believed the suspects lived. Contact was made at that residence in the 1700 block of Seventh and subjects were identified including Maldonado, Negron-Santiago and Carlton-Torrez.

These subjects were interviewed, and several pieces of evidence were gathered. At the conclusion of this initial investigation, a warrant was applied for and approved charging these three subjects.

The investigation continued after daybreak and a pistol and knife, believed to be used in the crime, were recovered.