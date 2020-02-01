In less that 24 hours, Alice police arrested Marcus Garza Friday night for allegedly shooting Jesus Guerrero at a residence on the 400 block of Nueva Street.

Officers received a call about a man being shot before 8 a.m. on Friday. When police arrived at the scene, they found Guerrero had been shot and was laying on the floor.

Investigators followed many leads and received surveillance video. The investigation between Alice police and Department of Public Safety troopers, Garza was arrested during a traffic stop near Commerce Road. He was detained and questioned at the Alice Police Department.

According to Alice Police Chief Aniceto Perez, Guerrero, who is in his late 20s, was involved in a love triangle that included the suspect’s mother.

However, there were several people in the house at the time of the shooting who may have assaulted Guerrero before he was shot. The suspect and several others fled the scene before police could arrive.

Guerrero was transported to a Corpus Christi hospital via Halo Flight. He is in stable but critical condition, Perez said. Guerrero is uncooperative with investigators.

Garza was transported to the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Other charges are pending and other arrests may follow.