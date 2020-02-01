Saturday

Feb 1, 2020 at 1:14 PM


Students with Alice Independent School District recently participated in the National History Day competition. Several students placed and will move on to the regional competition in Kingsville on Feb. 21.


Every year National History Day frames students’ research within a historical theme. The theme is chosen for the broad application to world, national, or state history and its relevance to ancient history or to the more recent past.


The 2019-2020 theme is Breaking Barriers in History. More than half a million students enter through local contests every year. Students construct entries as an individual or a group in one of five categories: Documentary, Exhibit, Paper, Performance or Website. National History Day participants are judged on three deciding factors: Historical Quality, Relation to Theme, and Clarity of Presentation.


Alice ISD students who place at regionals in Kingsville will advance to state in Austin. The top two in each category will advance. The ultimate goal is national competition that is held each year in June at the University of Maryland, College Park.


Junior Level - grades 6 - 8


Individual Exhibit Board


First place – “Martin Luther: An Idea that Changed the World by Kloe Fox


Second place – “D-Day: Landing at Normandy” by Aden Tunchez


Third place – “Moses Fleetwood Walker: Breaking the Color Barrier in Professional Baseball” by Jacob T. Gonzalez


Group Exhibit Board


First place – “Building Bridges for Equality: The Ruby Bridges Story” by Rhianna Amador, Deidra Lopez and Gabriella Gonzalez


Second place – “Brown vs. Board of Education” by Danielle Rangel and Tara Gonzalez


Third place – “Susan B. Anthony” by Liana Garcia and Brooke Castillo


Individual Website


First place – “Online Shopping” by Jaclynn Carlton


Second place – “Stan Lee: Breaking Comic Book Barriers” by Kaiden Fernandez


Third place – “How the U.S. Constitution Broke Barriers” by Gabriel Molina


Individual Documentary


First place – “Tesla Tower” by Megan Salinas


Second place – China’s One Child Policy” by Cameron Timmons


Group Documentary


First place – “Space Race” by Lucas Walker, Ezekiel Martinez, Juan Garcia and Jamie Garza


Group Performance


First place – The Female Soldier” by Olivia Garza and Rylee Weir


Second place – “Rosa Parks” by Isabella Pena, Lexis Hernandez, Stephanie Solis, Mia Garcia and Celeste Herrera


Third place – “Rosa Parks” by Caleb Flores, Anissa Flores, Emily Rivadeneyra and Tristan Quintana


Senior Level - Grades 9-12


Individual Paper


First Place – Virginia Hall: The Limping Lady by Lauren Bunch


Second place – “First Woman to Receive an MD Degree in the US by Samara Mendoza


Third place – “The Roswell UFO Crash” by Grabiel Silva


Individual Project


First Place – “A Silent Protest” by Marco Ruiz


Second Place – “Rosa Parks: Mother of the Freedom Movement” by Samantha Pierce


Group Project


First Place – “Ruby Bridges” by Aiden Rosadillo Wilde and John Carlo Lomas


Second Place – “Catherine Johnson” by Daniella Benavides and Niessa Silva


Third Place – “Jackie Robinson” by Thomas Hinojosa and Abel Martinez


Individual Website


First Place – “Richard Nixon and His Trip to China” by Zach Vela


Group Website


First Place – “Nikola Tesla: The Barrier Breaking Electrical Genius” by Celeste Torres and Isela Torres


Group Performance


First Place – “Women Breaking Boundaries since Day 1” by Betty Mae Rodriguez, Jacquelyne Perez Saenz and Maria Sandoval


Individual Performance


First Place – “Trump Fights for Rights” by John Lemon