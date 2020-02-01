Students with Alice Independent School District recently participated in the National History Day competition. Several students placed and will move on to the regional competition in Kingsville on Feb. 21.
Every year National History Day frames students’ research within a historical theme. The theme is chosen for the broad application to world, national, or state history and its relevance to ancient history or to the more recent past.
The 2019-2020 theme is Breaking Barriers in History. More than half a million students enter through local contests every year. Students construct entries as an individual or a group in one of five categories: Documentary, Exhibit, Paper, Performance or Website. National History Day participants are judged on three deciding factors: Historical Quality, Relation to Theme, and Clarity of Presentation.
Alice ISD students who place at regionals in Kingsville will advance to state in Austin. The top two in each category will advance. The ultimate goal is national competition that is held each year in June at the University of Maryland, College Park.
Junior Level - grades 6 - 8
Individual Exhibit Board
First place – “Martin Luther: An Idea that Changed the World by Kloe Fox
Second place – “D-Day: Landing at Normandy” by Aden Tunchez
Third place – “Moses Fleetwood Walker: Breaking the Color Barrier in Professional Baseball” by Jacob T. Gonzalez
Group Exhibit Board
First place – “Building Bridges for Equality: The Ruby Bridges Story” by Rhianna Amador, Deidra Lopez and Gabriella Gonzalez
Second place – “Brown vs. Board of Education” by Danielle Rangel and Tara Gonzalez
Third place – “Susan B. Anthony” by Liana Garcia and Brooke Castillo
Individual Website
First place – “Online Shopping” by Jaclynn Carlton
Second place – “Stan Lee: Breaking Comic Book Barriers” by Kaiden Fernandez
Third place – “How the U.S. Constitution Broke Barriers” by Gabriel Molina
Individual Documentary
First place – “Tesla Tower” by Megan Salinas
Second place – China’s One Child Policy” by Cameron Timmons
Group Documentary
First place – “Space Race” by Lucas Walker, Ezekiel Martinez, Juan Garcia and Jamie Garza
Group Performance
First place – The Female Soldier” by Olivia Garza and Rylee Weir
Second place – “Rosa Parks” by Isabella Pena, Lexis Hernandez, Stephanie Solis, Mia Garcia and Celeste Herrera
Third place – “Rosa Parks” by Caleb Flores, Anissa Flores, Emily Rivadeneyra and Tristan Quintana
Senior Level - Grades 9-12
Individual Paper
First Place – Virginia Hall: The Limping Lady by Lauren Bunch
Second place – “First Woman to Receive an MD Degree in the US by Samara Mendoza
Third place – “The Roswell UFO Crash” by Grabiel Silva
Individual Project
First Place – “A Silent Protest” by Marco Ruiz
Second Place – “Rosa Parks: Mother of the Freedom Movement” by Samantha Pierce
Group Project
First Place – “Ruby Bridges” by Aiden Rosadillo Wilde and John Carlo Lomas
Second Place – “Catherine Johnson” by Daniella Benavides and Niessa Silva
Third Place – “Jackie Robinson” by Thomas Hinojosa and Abel Martinez
Individual Website
First Place – “Richard Nixon and His Trip to China” by Zach Vela
Group Website
First Place – “Nikola Tesla: The Barrier Breaking Electrical Genius” by Celeste Torres and Isela Torres
Group Performance
First Place – “Women Breaking Boundaries since Day 1” by Betty Mae Rodriguez, Jacquelyne Perez Saenz and Maria Sandoval
Individual Performance
First Place – “Trump Fights for Rights” by John Lemon