Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Center is presenting “Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas,” an exhibition produced by Humanities Texas.

The exhibition runs through Sunday, Feb. 23.

The ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920 ended the woman suffrage movement and represented a great victory for American women in their quest for the right to vote as U.S. citizens.

Texas was the first state in the South to ratify the amendment, a landmark moment for all who took place in the struggle for representation.

“Citizens at Last” focuses on the 27-year, with panel topics covering the national beginnings of the movement, early Texas leaders, anti-suffrage sentiments, efforts to amend the Texas Constitution, primary suffrage and ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Based on the book Citizens at Last: The Woman Suffrage Movement in Texas and on an earlier exhibition of the same name by the Woman’s Collection at Texas Woman’s University Library, the exhibition uses archival photographs, newspaper clippings, cartoons, cards and texts to illustrate the struggle for woman suffrage in Texas.

The W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas, a Tarleton museum and research facility located in the historic ghost town of Thurber, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.