People who are black and Hispanic are stopped by Austin police at rates disproportionately higher than the percentage of the population they make up, a new report from the city says.

Officials from multiple city departments looked at Austin police traffic stop data from 2015 to 2018, focusing on the ethnicity of the people who were stopped, searched or arrested. People who are black were the most overrepresented of all other groups in Austin, while white people were underrepresented, the report says.

In 2018, African Americans made up 15% of motor vehicle stops and 25% of arrests, despite being only 8% of the Austin population, according to the report.

The analysis by the city’s Office of Police Oversight, Office of Innovation and the Equity Office evaluated Austin police racial profiling reports, the most recent of which was released last March and had similar findings. That report found that black and Hispanic drivers who were pulled over in Austin traffic stops were more than twice as likely to be searched than their white counterparts.

A pair of city maps included in the new report also showed a geographic disparity in traffic stops that ended in arrest versus those that ended in a warning. Traffic stops resulting in arrests were concentrated in East and Northeast Austin, where many of the city’s black and Hispanic residents live. Stops resulting in only warnings were concentrated west of Interstate 35, where the population is largely white.

"No one was really surprised, particularly when I engaged with communities of color on this issue," said Farah Muscadin, director of the city’s Office of Police Oversight. "That’s why I think data and data analysis is so important. We needed to see — were the stories I was hearing from community members — was that in fact happening? Particularly African Americans who feel they were stopped more in the city. I think we see, through the data, that there is disproportionality."

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said his department is working to address the disparities by tracking this data, by instituting implicit bias training and by reducing discretionary arrests for citation-eligible offenses.

"The Austin Police Department has consistently and unequivocally acknowledged that racial disparities are prevalent throughout many aspects of our city, including police enforcement actions," Manley wrote in a Jan. 14 memo.

The report released Thursday offered several recommendations, including exploring practices in Oakland and Nashville, where racial disparities have been reduced, that identify disproportionate stops and arrests by specific officers.

The report recommends that, for all vehicle stops, the Austin Police Department should work to decrease proportional racial disparity by 1.75% per year to get to zero racial disparity by 2023.

Chas Moore, who founded the local criminal justice reform group Austin Justice Coalition, endorsed the report.

"This should be the study to end all studies," Moore said. "It is sound. It was amply vetted. It uses APD’s own data. We now 100% know that there is a racial bias problem in policing, and the most important next steps are laid out: acknowledge that we have a problem, identify the officers most in need of interventions, expand implicit bias training and report to (the Austin City) Council how much our problem is costing."