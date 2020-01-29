Pablo Fernandez

Parents: Debra Valdez

Educational or Future plans: I plan to go to college for Mechanical Engineering, all the while pushing myself to one day become one of the worlds strongest men.

Clubs and Officer Positions: Powerlifting, Cross Country, NHS, Robotics Club Accomplishments/Honors: NHS member, Teen of the Week, Invitation to attend NYLF Engineering

What was the best advice you ever received? “It doesn’t matter how well you did, as long as you tried your very hardest.”- My Mom

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? I see myself finishing college, and training to be a top level athlete

If I could change anything about this world, what would it be and why? I would change the way we view the world, and each other. We need to come together and aid the planet, while striving for a better, and more advanced future.

If you could invite 3 people to dinner(other than relatives), who would they be and why? Bruce Lee, Brian Shaw( 4 times World Strongest Man), and Eddie hall(2017 World's Strongest Man). I would invite Bruce Lee for his wisdom, and martial art knowledge. I would invite Brian Shaw and Eddie Hall for their knowledge in strongman, and because they are quite a laugh when in the same room.

Favorites:

Food: Pork Ribs

Book: Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard Movie: Logan

Town in Texas: Dallas

Vacation Spot: Concan