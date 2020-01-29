Coastal Bend College (CBC) is offering free tax preparation services through the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Members of the community with household incomes of $60,000 or less are eligible to receive free basic tax return preparation services. Free tax preparation services will be provided in the Beeville, Alice, and Pleasanton CBC Locations.

The hours of operation for Alice are from Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. and closed March 9 through 13 and April 10 and 13.

To help accurately determine EITC eligibility and prepare their returns, taxpayers should bring:

* Government-issued photo identification

* Valid Social Security cards for the taxpayer, spouse and dependents

* Birth dates for primary, secondary and dependents on the tax return

* Wage and earning statement(s) Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, from all employers

* Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

* Forms 1095-A B or C Affordable Care Act statement

* A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

* Bank routing numbers and account numbers if requesting direct deposit

* Proof of daycare expenses paid in 2019 including provider’s name, address and Federal ID number

* If married and filing jointly, both spouses must be present

Questions regarding CBC’s free tax preparation services should be directed to CBC’s Associate Professor of Accounting Lupita Ramirez at (361) 354-2505 or via email at gramirez@coastalbend.edu.