Rodney Reed sat in the Bastrop County District Court on Friday for the first time in over two years, a change of scenery from his usual confines in the death row unit in Livingston.

Reed’s defense team is seeking to remove visiting Judge J.D. Langley from the death row inmate’s case, after Langley was appointed in November following the previous judge’s retirement.

On Friday — in Reed’s first hearing since the state’s highest criminal court blocked his November execution date and sent his murder case back to the Bastrop County trial court — Reed’s defense team sought Langley’s approval to pause the case. The case should be stayed, they argued, until Judge Olen Underwood of the Second Administrative Judicial Region rules on their request to reconsider Langley’s appointment.

But after a brief hearing, Langley denied their motion.

Reed is seeking a new trial after he was convicted and sentenced to death in 1998 for the strangulation murder of 19-year-old Stacy Stites, whose body was found alongside a rural Bastrop County road in 1996.

Reed’s defense team has argued in recent months that it’s improper for a visiting judge to preside over the case when a locally-elected judge is available to do so.

Former defense attorney Bryce Benjet, who left the case earlier this month after fighting for Reed’s innocence since 2002, challenged Underwood’s authority to appoint a judge, arguing that because visiting Judge Doug Shaver retired from the case, locally-elected Judge Carson Campbell should automatically preside over the case in accordance with state law.

But the Court of Criminal Appeals disagreed with that assessment and “denied without written order” Reed’s attorneys’ attempt to challenge Underwood’s appointment of Langley.

Defense attorneys then filed two motions on Nov. 25 to place Carson on the case: a motion to withdraw, which asked Underwood to reconsider his appointment; and a motion to stay any case proceedings until Underwood issued a response to the defense’s request.

Underwood has not yet issued a ruling to the defense attorneys’ request for reconsideration, and did not return a phone call seeking comment. It’s unclear what the case’s next steps would be if the motion continues to languish indefinitely without a ruling from Underwood, defense attorneys said.

“We’d have to evaluate what you do if a judge doesn’t issue a ruling when you think a ruling should be issued,” said attorney Andrew MacRae, who replaced Benjet as the defense teams’ lead attorney.

Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz said the court will now begin scheduling dates by which the case can proceed even in the absence of Underwood’s ruling.

Reed’s murder case was remanded back to the Bastrop County District Court to consider whether or not prosecutors committed a Brady violation during his original 1998 murder case, meaning that they withheld exculpatory evidence from Reed’s defense team, and to determine if any new evidence can be introduced into the case.

Reed and his attorneys have long claimed that the only evidence linking Reed to the crime — sperm found inside the body of 19-year-old Stacey Stites — was the result of a secret affair and not a sexual assault.

Reed’s attorneys claim that it was Stites’ finance, Jimmy Fennell, who killed her after he learned of their affair. Attorneys filed several affidavits from witnesses in the months leading up to Reed’s Nov. 20 execution date supporting their claim, and they plan to introduce these new witnesses in upcoming proceedings.