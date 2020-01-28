Students at St. Joseph Catholic School ventured outside Tuesday for a lesson in horses.

Farrier and rancher Lynn Thornton, rancher Luis Barrera and Adrain Lopez visited the school with several horses.

Thornton talked about his work as a farrier, a craftsman who trims and shoes horses' hooves. He showed the children how the hooves of horses must be cared for because of the terrain they must walk through. He demonstrated how to remove an old horseshoe, clean the hooves and then replace new horseshoes without hurting the horse.

The demonstration and the stories told by the men are part of activities for National Catholic School Week.