Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren endorsed local attorney Jose Garza for Travis County District Attorney on Tuesday, marking another high-profile endorsement for incumbent Margaret Moore’s challenger.

Garza, the co-executive director of the Austin-based nonprofit Workers Defense Project, will challenge Moore in the March 3 Democratic primary.

"With Jose as District Attorney, Travis County will gain another champion in the fight to transform our criminal justice system," Warren said in a statement. "As an experienced public servant with a proven track record of standing up for working families, I know that Jose will be the fighter that Travis County communities deserve."

Garza, who also worked in the Obama administration as a secretary for policy at the U.S. Department of Labor, has served as a state and federal public defender on the Texas-Mexico border.

The Travis County district attorney’s race has become one of the most prominent local contests as Moore’s opponents have accused her of not prosecuting enough sexual assault cases. Moore, who is seeking a second term as the county’s top felony prosecutor, says her record shows otherwise.

The Real Justice PAC, a national political action committee that aligns itself with district attorney candidates who oppose incarceration for drugs and nonviolent offenses, has also endorsed Garza. It has contributed $34,490 to Garza’s campaign.

The group, designed to unseat big-city prosecutors that it considers unreasonably tough on crime, announced in August that it would target Moore.

Moore will also face Erin Martinson in the March 3 primary. Martinson raised $92,800 in the last six months of 2019, just below Garza’s $99,800 during the same time period.

Meanwhile, Moore brought in $62,400 over the same six-month period, a significant drop from the $152,100 she grabbed in the first half of 2019 when her opponents were still getting situated. Her cash on hand is $145,400.

The figures are the most recent numbers available before candidates have to report again, 30 days ahead of the primary election.

Warren’s endorsement of Garza is the first time the Massachusetts senator has endorsed an Austin candidate and her third endorsement of a Texan while on the campaign trail.

Last week, Warren joined several other presidential candidates in endorsing Eliz Markowitz in the special election for a state House seat in Fort Bend County.

And in September, Warren backed Jessica Cisneros, the immigration lawyer running to unseat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo.