Passed out

Faustina Hinojosa was found Thursday, Jan. 23 passed out in a car on the 1700 block of East Main Street. When officers arrived they woke up Hinojosa who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. Hinojosa gave officers verbal consent to search the vehicle. Officers located a pouch with money and pills later identified as viagra. As the search continued, the officers found Xanax and 3.4 grams of marijuana inside a purse. Hinojosa was taken to the Jim Wells County jail. She was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Traffic stop

Patrol officers arrested Joseph Tristan on Tuesday evening on the 1100 block of Dewey Street. When Officer Maritza Perez approached Tristan she detected an odor of marijuana. Tristan admitted to smoking marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a green bong and three small clear bags of marijuana. Tristan was transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assault

Adan Gonzalez IV was recently arrested on the 1400 block of Seabreeze after he assaulted his girlfriend and a good Samaritan. Officer Roel Escamilla found Gonzalez with blood on his hands and immediately detained him.The officer made contact with Gonzalez’s girlfriend who said that Gonzalez had punched her in the face and placed his hands around her neck. A good Samaritan, who saw the altercation, stopped to assist the victim when Gonzalez punched him in the face. Gonzalez also slashed a tire to the good Samaritan’s vehicle. Gonzalez was taken to the JWC jail. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence, assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

Source: Alice police reports