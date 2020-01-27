KINGSVILLE — Texas A&M University-Kingsville has released the names of the students who made the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the fall 2019 semester.

In order to qualify for the prestigious President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least 15 semester hours and have a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

To make the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.65 on all work attempted for the semester with a minimum of 13 semester hours completed.

The Honor Roll requires a grade point average of 3.5 while taking at least 12 semester hours.

A listing by hometown of all students making the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll is attached.

IN-STATE PRESIDENT'S LIST FOR FALL 2019

ALICE

Clarissa Marie Casares, Rosa Herlinda Centeno Vega, Julysa Maria Dominguez, Garrett Ryan Frank, Noe Gamez Jr., Jeremiah J. Garcia, Alyssa M. Garza, Daniela Garza, Michael Aaron Martinez, Devyn Lee Orta, Tammy Nicole Roquet and Saida Ysela Tijerina

CORPUS CHRISTI

Morgan Carrie Apostol, Joseph Alejandro Balderas, Olivia Marie Balderas, Brianna R. Burriola, Rylan Sue Emerson, Wyatt Mark Erben, Alyssa Nicole Fick, Claudia Marie Flores, Alfredo Garcia, Mark A. Gutierrez, Christopher Kyle Hasson, Analyssa Esperanza Hernandez, Indira Gigi Herrero, Cailin Nicole Leal, Lupita Karelyn Leon, Madeleine Alexis Maltais, Oscar H. Pena, Riley Raquel Ramirez, Faviola Rios, Devon Chase Tiemann, Jennah Patricia Treat and Nathan Young

FALFURRIAS

Misty Yvette Aleman, Alejandro Javier Gonzalez and Carlos Alberto Gonzalez

FREER

Darrien Kelly Salinas

ORANGE GROVE

Sara J. Ruiz

PREMONT

Gabriel Platas

ROBSTOWN

Brianna Maxine Brietzke, Emily Elizabeth Bueno, Clarissa Chavera, Krystal M. Gallegos and Kaitlyn Marie Hessek

SAN DIEGO

Anyssa Alexandra Hernandez

SANDIA

Iris Jade Rivera

IN-STATE DEAN'S LIST FOR FALL 2019

AGUA DULCE

Santiago Vidal Moreno

ALICE

Gabriela Ceja, Martin Daniel De Los Santos, Aleah Nicole Edwards, Autumn Lynn Flores, Matthew Lee Gallegos, Mark Daniel Galvan, Mia Sara Guevara, Emma Colette Hodges, Jose Andres Montes, Jovon Odette Perez, Myra Allison Perez and Samantha Monique Perez

BENAVIDES

Joshua Christopher Perez

CORPUS CHRISTI

Quintella Nicole Anderson, Laura Alejandra Aparicio Guzman, Cristina Lucia Basaldu, Nicholas R. Bishop, Devon James Blankenship, Marco Antonio Castellanos, Matthew Daniel Castro, Maeli Ruby Caudillo, William Andrew Chayer, Karen Ismerai Colchado, Ryan Nicholas Davila, Trevor Luis Deluna, Declan Bradley Deyoung, Ezra Daniel Duke, Jonathan William Earwood, Jacquelyn Danielle Estelle, Islla Santanna Fernandez, Iliana Amarialis Flores, Natalia E. Flores, Eyan Rene Freitag, Benjamin Caudillo Galindo, Mauricia Teadahraht Gallegos, Lisette Ann Garcia, Anthony Ben Garza, John Michael Gonzalez, Michaela Lynn Gonzalez, Nicholas Ryan Guerra, David Carlos Gutierrez, Katelyn Paris Habib, Briana Mercedes Herrera, Catherine Athena Holmes, Christiano Bryce Irving, Alycia Marie Jenkins, Soo In Ma, Daniel S. Martinez, Mia Gabriella Martinez, Jose Adrian Martinez-Mendoza, Blake Jaqueline Mcintyre, Danielle Simone Meador, Jose Danniel Medina, Kevin J. Morin, Jonathan D. Ortegon, Clarissa Elizabeth Ortiz, Natalie Ortiz, Vicente Alejandro Osornia, Eric Gabriel Ozuna, Scott Wun Park, Lorin Leeann Payne, Hunter James Peltier, Frida S. Perez, David Ray Pierce, Janie Maria Ramirez, Brenda Louise Revett, Noah Markson Riffe, Marco Antonio Rivas Villalobos, Marisleysis Lisette Rosas, Trinity Celeste Saldivar, Aleyda A. Sanchez, Mark Ryan Shurley, Alexandra Sifuentes, Anthony William Skrobarczyk, Damian Nathaniel Solis, Jodi Anna Swaenepoel, Mikayla Alexis Trevino, Matthew Brian Uresti, Benjamin Xavier Valadez, Adrienne Lynn Vanbrunt, Samuel Lee Vargas and Olivia Rose Walz

FALFURRIAS

Kelsey Mae Correa, Maria A. Garcia and Tommy Lee Pena

FREER

Christopher Ryan Neal