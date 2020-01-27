Texas gas prices have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.19/g, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 6.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 20.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.88/g today while the most expensive is $2.95/g, a difference of $1.07/g. The lowest price in the state today is $1.88/g while the highest is $2.95/g, a difference of $1.07/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.87/g while the most expensive is $107.90/g, a difference of $106.03/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.50/g today. The national average is down 6.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 25.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa- $2.38/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.42/g.

San Antonio- $2.07/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.13/g.

Austin- $2.16/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.20/g.

"Worry has gripped oil markets, sending the commodity plunging in value in recent weeks with downdrafts in gas prices starting to accelerate with motorists continuing to be the beneficiaries," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With oil prices now nearly $6 per barrel lower than a week ago and nearing their lowest level since October, there's plenty more room for the decline in gas prices to be extended again. While the national average could fall into the $2.30's before all is said and done, the downward move likely won't last much more than a few more weeks. For now, my advice to motorists is don't be in a rush to fill- nearly every station nationwide will be cutting their prices in the days ahead- but shop around if you do need to fill up and patronize the stations with the lowest prices."