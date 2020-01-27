JROTC cadets and their guests dressed in formal attire for a night to remember on Friday, Jan. 24 for the 27th JROTC Military Ball.

Before the night began with the receiving of guests by the JROTC cadets and Sgt. Mary Lane, instructor.

The evening is a fun and relaxing time for the students to let lose. The military is generally about tradition and discipline, but not at the military ball. Students were there to dance and have fun.

“Tonight was the best night ever. This is my first ball,” said Cadet Tech Sgt. Noe Sanchez. “Twenty-seven years is a long time for anything and I’m proud to be a part of this moment...Hope everyone has a fun nigh without drama...Everyone had a part to play in making the night a success.”

All genres of music was played for the students to dance. Students didn’t worry about the partner they were dancing with; boys danced with boys and girls danced with girls. There was a photo booth set up for the students to take pictures with each other and commemorate the night.

“Overall everything is going smoothly like we planned. Everything’s going well. I’m going around making sure everyone is having fun,” said Cadet First Lt. Galo Contreras. “It’s pretty cool that the Air Force is 27 years old. It’s the youngest branch out of all the (United States) Armed Forces.”

Before the night concluded, the JROTC kept with tradition the oldest high ranking member of the JROTC, Cadet Colonel Thomas Vigil, and the youngest cadet of the organization, Cadet Airman First Class Marion Aguilar, took part in the cutting of the ceremonial cake.

Together Vigil and Aguilar held the JROTC sword and sliced through the middle of the two cakes before the crowd of students.

JROTC objectives are to educate and train high school cadets in citizenship, promote community service, instill responsibility, character, self-discipline, and provide instruction in air and space fundamentals.