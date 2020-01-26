By Sean Fields

For A-J Media

With a new year coming in, getting a fresh start is on a lot of people’s minds. While physical fitness is one of the more popular goals, fiscal fitness is an especially timely subject. For one, the income tax you’ll pay next year can be greatly reduced by decisions you make now. On top of that, the same planning that will minimize taxes can go along way to make your kid’s college education a lot more affordable.

In case you aren’t aware, there is an application for student aid called a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) that determines eligibility for a lion’s share of available college financial aid. Like taxes, there are tricks to getting the biggest bang for the buck. In other words, how you fill out this document will go a long way toward making higher education affordable. Even if your kids are years away from finishing high school, decisions you make now can make a big difference later.

To get the ball rolling for a brighter future, here are some tips:

• Principle 1: Generally speaking, the less wealthy you appear, the more funding you will receive. Notice the word “appear.” Like income tax rates, eligibility for federal aid is greatly influenced by how you handle your money. In fact, like the tycoon, whose taxes are lower than his butler’s, it’s entirely possible that a wealthy person might find himself entitled to more financial aid than someone with a much lower income. While I am not saying that it’s right, that’s how it is. At the same time, apprising ourselves of the rules can keep these issues to a minimum.

• Principle 2: The first step to maximizing aid eligibility is shifting assets held in your kid’s name to your custody. For every dollar in your child’s accounts, the government will subtract 20 cents from the student's aid package. By contrast, the penalty on parental assets is no more than 5.64 cents per dollar. In other words, $1,000 in student assets will lower aid by $200, where the same amount in the parent’s bank account will result in a maximum reduction of $56. Where you deposit the proceeds from your kid’s part-time jobs makes a difference! The one exception is a tax deferred college savings account called a 529 plan. These are assessed at the parental rate regardless of whether they are in your or your kid's name.

• Principle 3: Once you have as many assets under your name as possible, parking your savings in strategic spots will go a long way. For example, the FAFSA does not hold your primary residence, life insurance policies, or retirement accounts (like IRA’s, 401k’s and 403b’s) against you. In addition, personal property like cars, clothes, and furniture are not classified as financial assets either. By maxing out contributions to retirement accounts, paying down the mortgage, and prepaying personal college expenses (like dorms) before filing the FAFSA, you will be minimizing the penalties applied against any financial aid your child might receive. Also, as much as I hate to say it, spending rather than saving can increase the aid. For example, although buying a new car is not typically the best financial move, shifting money from savings into a possession that the FAFSA doesn’t factor can possibly leave you better off for financial aid.

• Principle 4: While the FAFSA carries great weight, the information in it reflects your finances from the previous year. If your income and/or expenses have changed significantly from the last year, this can considerably influence eligibility. If developments like illness, death in the family, divorce, or job loss occur, inform the financial aid offices at institutions your kid is applying to. By providing documentation and keeping colleges abreast of the current financial situation, you can increase the chance of landing aid. Keep in mind that you should only concern yourself with this principle if your child is planning on attending college in the upcoming year. Also, this point should be pursued only if your situation has changed for the worse.

• For more information: To find out more about the various kinds of financial aid available, there is a website dedicated to this subject at https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/. In addition, information about the FAFSA itself is available there as well.

Even if your child is only a newborn, it’s never too early to think about this issue. In my case, a lack of knowledge about this issue made my daughters’ education a lot more expensive. That is to say, learn from my mistakes! If you strategize the right way, it will make a big difference in your child’s education and your financial picture.

