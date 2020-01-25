As part of Tarleton State University’s celebration of Black History Month, a traveling exhibit about the history of the Negro Baseball League will be on display beginning Jan. 28 in the Kinesiology Building/Wisdom Gym lobby through February.

This display was created in 2012 in partnership with the Kansas City Royals as part of the Major League Baseball All-Star Game festivities. It highlights the 20 players who began their baseball careers in the Negro Leagues, moved to play in the Major Leagues after integration, and were voted or selected to play in Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game during their careers.

Players like Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby and Roy Campanella are showcased as large baseball cards and stand about 7 feet high and 4 feet wide.

Information on related books will also be available at the Dick Smith Library as well as an essay contest for area youth, thanks to a grant won by Dr. Jarrod Schenewark in the school of kinesiology.

“This February marks the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Negro Leagues," Schenewark said. “I work in the area of sports - specifically my area is coaching athletic administration and sports history - so the Negro Leagues and the players who came out of the Negro Leagues did a lot to help foster the civil rights initiative.”

For more information about the essay contest, email Schenewark at schenewark@tarleton.edu

“It’s a great story because you have people who had certain barriers placed before them, but they still were able to follow their dreams. They wanted to play professional baseball and they played professional baseball at a very high level; it’s a good story for everyone to remember,” Schenewark added.