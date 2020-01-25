Falfurrias - City of Falfurrias Alderman Flavio Garza III was killed in a two vehicle accident on Highway 281 near Falfurrias Saturday morning when his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler.

According to Sgt. Natham Brandley with the Department of Public Safety, Garza, 36, was in a vehicle accident on South Highway 281, on the Brooks and Jim Wells county line, at 3:45 a.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2017 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer, occupied by a male diver only, was traveling north on US Highway 281. A 2015 Dodge Charger passenger car, occupied by a Garza only, was traveling south on US Highway 281.

For unknown reasons Garza drove off the roadway to the left into the center median and veered onto the northbound lane and US 281 and struck the Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer head-on, according to Sgt. Brandley.

Garza was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Kenworth was not injured.

DPS Troopers are further investigating the fatal crash.