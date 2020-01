Falfurrias - City of Falfurrias Alderman Flavio Garza III was killed in a two vehicle accident on Highway 281 near Falfurrias Saturday morning when his vehicle and an 18-wheeler collided.

According to Sgt. Natham Brandley with the Department of Public Safety, Garza, 36, was in a vehicle accident on South Highway 281, on the Brooks and Jim Wells county line.

Details of the accident are unknown at this time.