MANSFIELD — The District 7-6A soccer schedule got off to a winning start for hat-tricking sophomore Peyton Renfro and the undefeated Waxahachie Lady Indians as they pulled out a 3-2 away victory over Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday night.

Renfro scored all three of her goals in the first half as the Lady Indians led 3-1 at the break. They conceded a tally in the second half, but held on for the win.

Angel Garfias finished with two assists, and Bella Curiel added the third assist for WHS.

The Lady Indians (8-0-1, 1-0) were scheduled to host Mansfield High Friday night. They will travel to DeSoto next Tuesday.

Boys: Midlothian 1, WHS 0

MIDLOTHIAN — The Indians suffered a narrow loss Tuesday night in the Panthers’ first match at their newly-renovated Roesler Athletic Complex.

MHS’ Tanner Henderson got the finish from a Justin Barnett assist. Zeke Compton and Dalton Wolf split the shutout.

The Indians (7-2) were scheduled to host Life Oak Cliff on Friday night, looking to snap a two-game slide after opening the year with seven wins in a row. They will open District 7-6A play on Tuesday night at home against Cedar Hill.

The Panthers (3-3-3), meanwhile, were set to open their District 14-5A schedule on Friday evening at Waco University at 6:15 p.m. They will host Cleburne next Tuesday at the Roesler Complex at 7:30 p.m.