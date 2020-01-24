Who cares?

Nobody, according to some, no matter the topic or person under discussion.

A lifetime of experience teaches those willing to learn. The unwilling are doomed to continue repeating mistakes. Most of us, over a lifetime, fall somewhere between those polar opposites on various issues.

People often make choices based on emotion rather than on factual evidence. God gave us choice in how we respond to the circumstances into which we are born. We cannot force the truth into anyone's head.

Birth itself is a choice, more so now than ever before with abortion practiced as a method of birth control. Some of us see the birth of a baby as a sacred event. Others see a new human life as an unbearable inconvenience. Thus, entrepreneurs have turned abortion into profit. That it has become a common, unremarked slaughter of infants is ignored by its proponents, who speak earnestly of a woman's freedom.

Life itself carries a deep spiritual component whether we admit it or not. That the denial of God runs rampant in some circles is evident. Militant attacks against life insist that there is nothing except human intelligence to guide us in life or death decisions, whether we are at the beginning, birthing or ending stages of human existence.

Why then, should we be surprised at news stories about parents murdering their child, an evil inconceivable to most of us. Yet, it happens. We see the headlines and weep.

I just finished reading noted historian David McCullough's “The Pioneers,” about how a newly formed country begins its westward visionary movement as settlers look for new opportunities in an untamed wilderness called The Northwest Territory.

The story follows family histories of hardy and determined settlers seeking dreams formed by ideals that represent in leadership the early American mind and experience. Sustained by a faith in God that hopes for an early ending to the scourge of slavery, the Rev. Mannasseh Cutler of Massachusetts and General Rufus Putnam, Revolutionary War veteran were key figures. They obtain promises and see it into law that the Northwest Territory will have freedom of religion, free universal education and prohibition of slavery. The area they settle becomes the 14th state in our history, Ohio.

(Historian McCullough's book reads as easily as a novel, 263 pages plus a long “notes” section, if you want to follow up on his sources.)

Those who argue that “story” is unimportant in the world's development, citing the progress of science and technology, as more telling of the future simply do not understand that it is the power of story, including religion, that leads humanity to develop in certain directions. Liberty for religion is a major advance in story, including science.

The never-ending story gives impetus to human progress. The quality of success is determined by how the story develops and continues. What the story will show, whether we are speaking of moral issues such as slavery, abortion or devising robots to replace human labor, there is basic Truth that we all do well to recognize: “God is not mocked.”

History is replete with the ruins of civilizations that were in denial about the role of spiritual and moral considerations.

Civil law in a free society does not force, but permits, abortion. Freedom allows, even demands, persuasion against evil. The idea of slavery revolts us now, as it did many who saw it taking root during the formation of our country. It was not the revolt of slaves that ended slavery, but the sensitivity of those who valued liberty and responsibility as keys to our spiritual nature as beings created in the image of God.

Beth Pratt retired as religion editor from the Avalanche-Journal after 25 years. You can email her at beth.pratt@cheerful.com.