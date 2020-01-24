PREMONT - Eighteen bundles filled with United States currency were discovered inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Highway 221 just north of Premont.

On Thursday, Jan. 23, the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Division conducted a traffic stop and conducted a roadside interview.

During the roadside interview, the driver, 67-year-old Esteban Arredondo, gave the officer consent to search the vehicle. A search of the vehicle led to the location of a non-factory compartment built inside the vehicle.

A K9 search was conducted and the k-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics. Inside the compartment, officers located the 18 bundles of currency. The total amount of currency located was $55,990.

Arredondo was transported to the JWC jail. He was charged with money laundering more than of equal to $30,000 and less than $150,000; and unlawful use of criminal instrument.

As of Friday afternoon, Arredondo had a total bail of $55,000.