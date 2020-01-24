As Thursday marked National Reading Day across the country, administrators from three area school districts continued to stress reading as a critical part of the development of the brain, as well as part of the education process.

Amy Meek, the principal at Crestview Elementary in Canyon Independent School District, celebrated the day by bringing her goldendoodle to school and reading aloud to 200 kids throughout the school day. Meek said reading, especially at a younger age, helps with vocabulary and building fluency of the English language.

“The better readers they are, the better learners they become,” she said. “We want them to become really good readers so they can learn content. We start them out young with good picture books, but as they get older, they have to read things that are harder and things they have to learn. We call it learning to read when they are younger, and reading to learn when they are bigger.”

Samantha Holder, elementary reading and language arts coordinator for the Amarillo Independent School District, said reading, as well as writing, serves as an access point for all content learned.

“Reading is input, just like listening is input,” Holder said. “Whereas speaking and writing are output. So, when you think how does a child, or an adult for that matter, gain access to information about the world around them, it’s through input.”

Dana Bolin, the principal at the Willow Vista Early Childhood Academy in River Road Independent School District, said teachers and administrators at her school are instilling the importance of reading at a young age, mainly dealing with pre-k and kindergarten students.

Reading helps those young students develop more than just reading and writing skills, Bolin said. Reading helps the students communicate better about their thoughts and be better listeners.

At one point in time within education, Meek said, reading was more of a one-size-fits-all subject, where teachers and administrators assumed every student was at the same level due to being in the same grade level. Now, there is more of a guided reading approach, leveling to each individual student and targeting the reading level to where the student is.

“It reaches every kid right where they are,” Meek said. “They can start where they are and grow.”

For teachers, as well as parents and guardians, reading aloud to children at a young age helps model the importance of reading on a day-to-day basis. It exposes children to more language and vocabulary, Bolin said.

“It’s important for children to hear all of that language,” she said. “If they have not heard the word or used the word in language, they are not likely to be able to read it independently.”

Bringing a goldendoodle to a special read aloud session helps create interest from students about reading in general, Meek said.

“Any time we can create interest for books, that’s what we want,” she said. “We want our kids to become readers. We want them to pick up a book, get excited about a cover and want to read it. Eventually, we want kids to be reading on their own, without a lot of teacher direction, (to) read to enjoy it.”

Holder said being read aloud to 20 minutes a day helps all students improve their vocabulary, hearing words in a continuous and fluent manner in a contextual text at large.

“It is still so important, all the way through those upper grades, to be reading to our kids,” she said. “We don’t talk about it as much. We pay all this attention to the word gap early on. It is such a big deal. Just because they now know how to read … doesn’t mean that it’s not a good thing to continue on with your kids.”

Reading skills in general bring success in other aspects of education, as well as life in general, Meek said.

“Being a good reader helps being successful in all things,” Meek said. “You are good in math when you are a good reader. You are good in history when you are a good reader. Everything we need in life to be successful. We need to be good readers.”