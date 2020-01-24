ROUND ROCK

Applications accepted

for Citizens Police Academy

The Round Rock Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizens Police Academy, a 12-week educational opportunity that allows participants a look at the functions of the department.

The academy is a hands-on course where participants can drive a police car in an obstacle course, go to a shooting range and work a mock crime scene. Citizens will meet officers from every division.

Classes are from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays at the Public Safety Training Center, 2801 N. Mays St. The course concludes with a graduation ceremony and dinner. Space is limited. The spring 2020 class will start Feb. 11 and graduation ceremonies will be May 6.

For an application: bit.ly/2ZD5QM4.

SAN MARCOS

Three meetings set

on city’s transit plan

The city of San Marcos, in collaboration with Texas State University, is hosting three follow-up community meetings Tuesday to seek public input for the five-year transit plan.

Pop-up information meetings will occur from 8 to 11 a.m. at the University Quad and 1-3 p.m. at the San Marcos Station, 338 S. Guadalupe St. A formal planning meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.

Participants will be asked to address the proposed transit route redesigns and other concepts based on feedback from previous community meetings.

For more information: pbinion@sanmarcostx.gov.

NORTH AUSTIN

Grief center offers

7-week yoga series

The Austin Center for Grief & Loss, 2413 Greenlawn Parkway, will host Yoga for Grief & Loss, a seven-week series, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Fridays Jan. 31 through March 13.

The yoga class offers the space for letting go of tension in the body and creating greater ease within the mind. No prior yoga experience is necessary. The group will use restorative yoga that emphasizes being mindful and present in the moment rather than technique.

The cost is $90 for the series with the opportunity for scholarships.

For more information: austingrief.org/acgl-events.

American-Statesman staff