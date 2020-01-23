A Round Rock school board trustee is defending her behavior after a school district staffer filed a grievance against her.

The grievance alleges Amber Feller used her position as a trustee to pressure someone facilitating an SAT testing session that involved her son. It also contends Feller acted in an aggressive manner toward the facilitator.

While the school board denied the grievance in a 6-0 vote on Jan. 9, several trustees said they didn’t agree with Feller’s actions.

In a statement to the Leader, Feller said the grievance stems from an argument she had Oct. 5 at an SAT testing facility after learning her son was being treated unfairly.

Feller said she contacted district administrators during the argument because the test facilitator is a district employee. She said she felt it was prudent as a trustee to inform administrators of her contact with a district employee.

“After this individual refused to listen to my child or myself, I contacted a senior RRISD administrator to help attempt to resolve the disagreement,” Feller said. “When the administrator told me that they couldn’t be of assistance because the individual was acting as an employee of the College Board, I politely hung up and left the facility.”

Feller later filed a complaint with the College Board. Following an investigation, Feller said the College Board found that the facilitator took inappropriate actions during the incident and that Feller and her child had not broken any rules.

After discussing the grievance behind closed doors on Jan. 9, several trustees spoke publicly in the board room. Feller recused herself from both the debate and the vote.

“This is a very difficult situation,” Trustee Chad Chadwell said. “There was some behavior that we felt was unbecoming of a trustee.”

Ultimately, the trustees who spoke said they couldn’t agree to the relief requested in the grievance, which has not been made public.

“Just as a clarification … the remedies requested … it would … it’s just, we can’t,” Trustee Corey Vessa said. “We feel like we are not in the position to grant the remedies requested as they were asked for.”

Feller would not comment on what relief was requested in the grievance.

Board President Amy Weir said the board requested Feller apologize to the grievant and that the board would discuss appropriate behavior at an upcoming team training session.

“We as a whole would like to express that we do not condone Ms. Feller’s actions,” Weir said.

The board reviewed a video of the interaction, but Feller did not disclose what was on the video. The Leader has requested the video under the Freedom of Information Act.

Feller, a quality management director for a local mental health organization and former teacher, joined the school board in November 2018 after narrowly defeating Danielle Weston, a former U.S. Air Force captain. Her term extends to November 2022.