SAN DIEGO - In December 2019, a family of seven lost everything they owned when their 100-year-old, two-story house was destroyed in a fire.

The community will host a benefit bingo for Kimberly Trevino and her children on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the San Diego Civic Center. The bingo will begin at 6 p.m. The donation fee is $20 for 20 cards. There will also be a concession stand.

The fire was at the intersection of South Victoria and St. Charles Street. Investigators are still looking into the fire has an arson case.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.