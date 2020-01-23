Music has been an interest of Alice High School student Joseph Martinez since he was a child. At the age of 18, Martinez was officially contracted to play with the Genesis Drum and Bugle Corp.

"Genesis Drum and Bugle Corp is a non-profit organization that participates in DCI, Drum Corp International," Martinez said. "DCI is marching band from across the country go and complete at different events to see whose the best corp in the world."

Martinez is the first chair in the Alice Honor Band. He plays the french horn and, during marching season he plays the mellophone.

"I’ve been watching DCI since I was in Memorial (Intermediate). One day my band director, (Arnold) Garza, came out of the tower and he was telling me that I had been doing really well and that I should try out for drum corp," Martinez said. "So I ended up trying out for Genesis, I got a call back audition, went to weekend camp in December (2019). In January, I was contacted to tell me that I was contracted. I’ve been (officially) accepted."

Martinez’s corp is the world class. They will do a 12-minute marching show at 26 different places across the country. Traveling 10,000 miles over the summer with the first competition in California and the world finals in Indianapolis.

"I, honestly, didn’t think I was good enough. I understood, technically, that I was an above average player, but I’ve been watching drum corp for years and I didn’t know if I could do all that," Martinez said. "Drum corp is intense. Compared to high school marching band, it is substantially harder...Everyone raving about (my accomplishment) has brought my self-esteem up."

Martinez wants to teach music and play in an orchestra after high school. He believes that Genesis Drum and Bugle Corp will help him get to his future plans.

"What I’m most excited about is that drum corp makes you extremely marketable in the education field," he said. "That’s what I want to do. I want to teach music in North Texas or even here. Drum corp is a stepping stone in my career path towards music."

Genesis Drum and Bugle Corp is the best band students in the country from the ages of 14 to 21.

In the summer, Martinez will have the opportunity to show off the marching and musical skills he learned at Alice Independent School District.

"I probably wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for my mom, Miss (Colleen) Solis (student teacher), Mr. Garza and Mrs. Christina Cardenas Villegas (Martinez’s horn teacher)," he said. "They helped make this possible."