A rent-controlled senior housing complex is being proposed along Farm Street in central Bastrop, potentially bringing more stock of affordable housing for the city’s senior community.

Last week, the Bastrop City Council voted to support Austin-based Structure Development’s application for federal tax credits known as the 9% Housing Tax Credits, a competitive tax credit program intended to direct private capital toward affordable rental housing projects. The credits are awarded to developers on a competitive basis by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. This project would compete with others in the 10-county South Central Texas region. The council’s support of the project allows the developer to apply for the credits.

Three other affordable senior housing projects within the city have been financed by the 9% tax credit program. Settlement Estates Senior Housing, a 70-unit complex, was awarded the tax credits in 1998, according to the city; Riverwood Commons, at 36 units, was awarded the credits in 2011; and Riverwood Commons II, also with 36 units, was financed by the credits in 2019.

Affordable housing developers can also opt for the non-competitive 4% housing tax credits, which are given to eligible projects and provide a source of equity financing. Two senior housing projects in Bastrop have been financed by the 4% credit: The Preserve at Hunters Crossing and Bastrop Oak Grove, which were both funded in 2018.

Structure Development, which is calling the project the Farm Street Village, is eyeing the 1500 block of Farm Street for the proposed 62-unit senior living complex.

“We looked at a number of locations in the city of Bastrop and just really felt like this one spoke to our hearts in terms of being in the community and being in a place where neighbors could interact with other residents,” said Structure Development owner Sarah Andre.

The complex will include 50 rent-controlled units and 12 units that will be leased at market rates. All units will be reserved for residents over the age of 55.

Andre said that one-bedroom units under rent control will be leased for either $532, $887, or $1,065 per month depending on household income. Two-bedroom units will be leased for $639, $1,065, or $1,278 per month.

The 12 market-rate units will go for anywhere between $1,172 and $1,406 per month.

If the project receives its funding, it’s expected to go before the City Council again to seek a zoning variance. Currently, the property along Farm Street is zoned Place Type 3 or P3, a residential-use-only designation.

“Being over 55, I think it’s one of the most exciting projects we’ve encountered,” said Bastrop City Council Member Bill Ennis.