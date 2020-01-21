Medina EC will be holding nominating meetings in three of its offices in February. Co-op members who wish to either run or nominate a fellow member to run for a position on the Medina EC Board of Directors should plan to attend the meeting for their voting district.

District nominating meetings:

Voting District 1

Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Medina EC Corporate Office

2308 18th Street, Hondo

Voting District 2

Feb. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Medina EC Dilley Office

1718 W. FM 117, Dilley

Voting District 3

Feb. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

Medina EC Rio Grande City Office

601 N. FM 3167, Rio Grande City

Board elections will open in September and results will be announced at the annual Membership Meeting scheduled for October 10. These nominating meetings partly determine who is placed on that ballot.

Members who attend a nominating meeting will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of three $50 prizes.

For more information regarding the nominating meetings, visit MedinaEC.org/NomMtg or call 1-866-MEC-ELEC (1-866-632-3532).

About Medina EC

Medina Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative that provides service to more than 32,000 meters across nearly 11,000 square miles in 17 South Texas counties. Medina EC was established in 1938 to meet the great need for electricity in the area. If you would like more information on Medina EC, visit MedinaEC.org, or follow them on www.facebook.com/MedinaEC, Twitter @MedinaECtalks or Instagram (OurMEC).

Medina EC serves members in Atascosa, Brooks, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Frio, Jim Hogg, Kinney, LaSalle, McMullen, Medina, Real, Starr, Uvalde, Webb, Zapata and Zavala counties.