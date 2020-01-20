Olga Egwuagu said she called her daughter "Chioma,“ a Nigerian name meaning “gift from God.”

“I called her Chioma because she was a gift to me and her father,” she said.

Olga Egwuagu expressed her endearing love for Jennifer Ebichi in front of hundreds at Ebichi’s funeral Jan. 11 at the Mosaic Church in Austin.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Ebichi, 32, who died two days after Christmas at her home in the Sorento subdivision just outside Pflugerville.

Police say she was found stabbed to death, and are charging her younger brother, Michael Egwuagu, with murder in the slaying.

Police say Michael Egwuagu, 25, was captured on video footage from a nearby doorbell camera confessing to the crime as he left Ebichi’s home. Ebichi, 32, was in her first trimester of pregnancy.

Police have yet to find a motive for the crime.

Michael Egwuagu was being held in the Travis County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

Ebichi was born on March 28, 1987, in Bryan, Texas, to parents Martin and Olga Egwuagu. She had three siblings: her twin brother Martin Egwuagu, younger brother Michael Egwuagu, and younger sister Jessica Ihekwoaba.

Her family said Ebichi was known for her faith and love of worship. She loved basketball and to read, dance, sing and study, according to her obituary.

She grew up in the Austin area, attending Kealing Jr. High School in Austin and the LBJ Science Academy. Her passion for helping and caring for others led her to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Concordia University. She later attended the Texas State University of Nursing before becoming a nurse at Seton Medical Center.

She is survived by her two daughters, Amara and Chinaza, and her husband, Emeka. They were married in Nigeria in 2013.

An outpouring of support from friends, family and the local community have followed Ebichi’s death.

A GoFundMe page for the Ebichi family was organized by Umu Igbo Unite-Austin, a nonprofit focused on promoting Igbo culture. As of Monday, the fundraiser has raised $34,480.

Friends shared memories of Ebichi on the Dignity Memorial website.

Keneshia Delley, a former classmate, called Ebichi a “beautiful soul.”

“Her personality was gorgeous and her smile was the light in any dark room,” she wrote. “At LBJ, I had the privilege and blessing to share a few classes with her and she was never one to turn down a classmate in need of help or words of wisdom.”

Jennifer Hoff, a coworker, said working with Ebichi was a true joy.

“When I saw her on the unit I knew it would be a good day,” she wrote. “She had a smile and laugh that could stop traffic. Her spirit and love shined through her so effortlessly.”

On Jan. 11, hundreds gathered at Ebichi’s funeral at Mosaic Church, of which Ebichi was a member. Guests sang some of Ebichi’s favorite worship songs like “Beautiful Name” and “For Your Glory,” read scripture together and listened to memories from those closest to her.

“Being around you lifted my spirit,” said her cousin Chika Ndukwe as she broke down in tears. “Your energy was magnetic. You would step into a room and the whole room would light up. You were truly a light amidst all the darkness.”

Everyone who spoke shared the impact Ebichi’s strong faith in God had on them. Her mother, Olga Egwuagu, said Ebichi’s faith was passed onto her by her grandfather.

“God has always been the center for all of us and we will continue that,“ she said.

Ebichi’s twin brother Martin recalled the close bond he shared with her.

“Anytime me and Jennifer would think the same thought, we would bump our fists together and say ’wonder twin powers activate,’” he said as the audience laughed.

He said Ebichi set an example for others to be strong and courageous and remain faithful in God. He recalled having to break the news of her death to family and friends.

“There’s images that I can’t take away,” he said.

Martin told police on the night of her death that he received a text message from Ebichi that Michael “was at the residence and was having a crisis.” Martin then spoke with his brother on the phone and attempted to calm him down when he heard Michael make several strange statements, police said.

When he arrived at the home, he found Ebichi’s body. She had multiple stab wounds and was lying in a pool of blood on the kitchen, according to an arrest affidavit.

When Martin went outside, he reportedly found Michael kneeling in the street, praying. His clothes were covered with blood. Martin then called the police.

Olga said she said she plans to join a foundation and dedicate her life to awareness of mental disorders. She asked for prayers for Ebichi, Michael and her family.

“Please pray for him,” she tearfully requested. “He’s also my son.”