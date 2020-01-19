AGN Media Editorial Board

Two community difference-makers, one with an extensive pedigree and the other new to the scene, will appropriately be recognized later this month during the AGN Media Man and Woman of the Year presented by FirstBank Southwest celebration.

Jerry Hodge, the Maxor Pharmacy owner whose leadership and philanthropy have benefited Amarillo and the surrounding area in numerous ways, and the Amarillo Sod Poodles, who won the Texas League championship in dramatic style, have been tabbed to receive Headliner Awards.

They will be recognized at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 30 in the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center complex.

The former Amarillo mayor and the current AA franchise of the San Diego Padres have another link as well. The Sod Poodles’ home stadium is Hodgetown, an acknowledgment of the important role Hodge played in luring affiliated professional baseball back to the city. He was also at the forefront of Amarillo’s effort to bring the Texas Tech veterinary school to the city.

Both initiatives, each thought to be a longshot in some quarters, are a tribute to Hodge’s can-do attitude, commitment to staying the course and demonstrating that hard work does indeed pay off in the long run. The naming-rights agreement was announced in January 2019. A month later, Hodge and his wife, Margaret, announced a $10 million gift to the vet school project.

“They have a strong sense of community and service that causes them to make this type of commitment,” Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said in our story. “Without these type of people in this community, we would not be where we are today. We can’t say thank you enough for the many things you have done for Amarillo, West Texas and the state of Texas.”

Hodge played a key role in two other important moments last year. The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy on South Coulter Street was renamed the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy last April.

Also important to the community was the significant renovation of the Amarillo Club on the 31st floor of FirstBank Southwest’s downtown tower. The $1 million project launched last June --- after an April recommendation by the club’s board of directors that it close. Hodge, serving as president of the club’s board, and other members contributed $250,000 and formulated a plan to position the club for success.

Speaking of success, the Sod Poodles could not have written a better script for their first year in the community, drawing sellout crowds (23 consecutive at one point) throughout the regular season, earning a spot in the Texas League playoffs and dramatically capturing the league championship, the first such title for Amarillo since 1976.

The Sod Poodles were the answer for a community eager to reinvigorate its Texas League roots. The team is the AA affiliate of the San Diego Padres, an organization with a reputation for not only spotting talent but also grooming it in building one of Major League Baseball’s strongest farm systems. That translated to the Amarillo franchise being loaded with strong players, fueling expectations for success from the outset.

On the final day of the first half of the season, the Sod Poodles secured the league’s South Division title. That ensured Amarillo of a spot in the postseason, which turned out to be an emotional rollercoaster for the team and its fans. In the opening round, the Sod Poodles dropped the first two games of a best-of-five divisional series in their home park to Midland – but roared back to win the final three and move into the championship round against Tulsa.

Amarillo also prevailed in that one, which also went five games. In all, the team faced elimination five times and won each time.

“To say that we were a juggernaut of a team, I don’t think is a correct way to put it,” Tony Ensor, the team’s president and general manager, said in our story. “We had a great chemistry on the team. We had great players. There were many, many, many games when we would have been out of a game. Then our fans wouldn’t let us get out of a game. They pushed this team. The fans were that 10th man that not too many ballparks have. There is no other way around it. We were a good team, but with our fans, they made us a great team.”

Baseball America recognized the Sod Poodles as the 2019 Minor League Team of the Year. Ensor was tabbed the Texas League Executive of the Year, and Sod Poodles skipper Phillip Wellman was named Texas League Manager of the Year. The team was the TL Organization of the Year. Finally, Hodgetown was saluted as Best New Construction in a city of 50,000 or more by the Texas Downtown Association.

It was, no doubt, a magical year for Hodge and the Sod Poodles. We thank them for all they have done and what they mean to the city and congratulate them on this much-deserved recognition.