CENTRAL TEXAS

TDS still accepting

Christmas trees

Texas Disposal Systems is accepting unflocked Christmas trees, holly, pumpkins and other living decorations for recycling free of charge through January at various collection sites.

Sites are TDS Landfill, Creedmoor, 3016 FM 1327; 7 a.m. to sunset Mondays through Saturdays, 512-421-1362; TDS & Garden-Ville, Bee Cave, 4001 RM 620 South, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, 512-263-5265; and TDS & Garden-Ville, Georgetown, 250 W.L. Walden Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, 512-930-1715.

The living decorations will be repurposed and made into mulch and compost through the Texas Disposal Systems composting division. The composts and mulches will be available for purchase at Garden-Ville stores throughout Central Texas.

Trees and decorations must be free of flocking, lights, ornaments, metal and other non-living contaminants. A $45 contamination fee will be assessed for trees and decorations that have not been cleaned. When bringing loads for drop off, ensure materials are tied and secured, per Texas law.

For more information: TexasDisposal.com/Christmas-tree-recycling.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Register by Monday

for mental health series

The Central Texas affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will offer a free eight-week program for family members of adults who have a mental health diagnosis.

Family-to-Family classes will run from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays starting Feb. 9 at Hope Presbyterian, 11512 Olson Drive.

The peer-led classes help family members understand and support their loved one living with a mental health diagnosis while maintaining their own well-being. The classes feature workshops on empathy, communication and problem-solving.

To register by Monday: namicentraltx.org/f2f.

ROUND ROCK

CPR, Stop the Bleed

classes offered Saturday

Williamson County EMS and Baylor Scott & White Health are offering a TAKE10 and Stop the Bleed course Saturday.

The class will begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at noon at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Round Rock, 300 University Blvd., in the Bears Room.

TAKE10 is a compression-only CPR program that focuses on the critical actions needed to potentially save the life of a cardiac arrest victim. Stop the Bleed teaches how to control life-threatening bleeding, including tourniquet application, applying direct pressure and wound packing.

The classes are included in one free session. Children older than age 10 may attend the classes with an adult present.

For more information: bit.ly/2FMc5Ek. To register: 844-279-3627.

American-Statesman staff