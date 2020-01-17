A contentious debate during the Round Rock school board’s regular meeting Thursday followed with a vote to implement an official online message board that would allow trustees to speak directly to the community on district issues.

The message board — which will be the first one implemented by a school district in the state — allows trustees to discuss issues in a public forum without violating the Open Meetings Act.

“I think the positives far outweighs the negatives,” Trustee Steve Math said about the message board. “I think this is a giant step forward in transparency.”

The trustees had voted on the message board on Aug. 8, but the motion failed with a 3-3 vote with Math being absent. On Thursday, the same motion passed in a 4-3 vote.

Trustee Mason Moses said the message board could cause trustees to “step out of our lane,” losing community trust in the process.

He said he also took issue with Math’s comment on transparency since their meetings and workshops — where the community could see them face-to-face — seemed transparent enough. The online forum felt like something they were doing just to say they were more transparent, he said.

“I don’t think it is wise for us to be at the forefront of this,” Moses said.

Board President Amy Weir, the main champion of the messaging system, said the tool would allow trustees to ask staff questions and settle minor debates on items prior to meetings. That way, trustees could spend more time at meetings focusing on student outcomes, she said.

Trustee Amber Feller said she felt uncomfortable enabling the message board without the board having some sort of framework. But Trustee Cory Vessa said even if “we did everything we could,” certain trustees would remain against the messaging system.

Math, who made the motion to adopt the message board, said he would be willing to spend a month in a development phase if it would mean a more unified vote.

Feller made a motion to develop the framework and guidelines, but no one seconded it.

Following that vote, Math scolded the two holdouts — Trustee Nikki Gonzales and Moses — saying they needed to compromise. He said he wouldn’t second the motion when those in favor of the message board had already compromised.

Gonzales and Moses both said they “wouldn’t be held hostage” to seconding the motion.

The board then moved back to Math’s original motion to approve the message board with a six-month review period. Feller, Gonzales and Moses — all of whom voted against it in August — still voted “no.”

Despite those “no” votes, Weir said the board will still develop a framework and guidelines for the message board, but they will not have to vote again before it is launched.

Moses also expressed concern over the work involved in launching the message board as budget talks begin. Weir offered to work with staff and alleviate as much of their burden as possible.

“We will be first and that’s scary and I get that,” she said. “But I feel like this is also a district that can be first … If it works for us, I can see us being an example.”