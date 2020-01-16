License plates aren’t something drivers think a lot about. They go on our vehicles in the front and the back. One of the biggest things a license plate does is hold the owner’s information that is mainly accessible by law enforcement for many reasons.

Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno is raising awareness and asking motorists to look at their license plates.

According to Sheriff Bueno there has been a new trend among thieves.

“They are taking license plates off vehicles and putting them on stolen vehicles. We don’t look at our license plates and many of us won’t realize they are gone until an officer stops us,” Sheriff Bueno said.

Thieves take your license plate, just one, that matches a vehicle similar to one they have; usually a stolen vehicle. When and if a law enforcement officer runs the plate number they won’t be notified that the vehicle is stolen. The only way to tell is if the officer conducts a traffic stop and retrieves the vehicle identification number (VIN).

Bueno said that this technique is being used by people who are trafficking people, drugs and or money.

While there isn’t a big number of these thefts being reported in JWC, Bueno’s department has had a few calls.

Bueno wants everyone to be aware of the new tend. He urges everyone to check your license plates especially if they are on a trip and if a license plate is missing report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.