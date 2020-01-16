The annual Colton Rusk Memorial 5K was created in memory of Lance Cpl. Colton W. Rusk who died in the line of duty on December 6, 2010 while serving in Afghanistan. He was only 20 years old at his death, and beloved by many. The race is dedicated in his honor with all the funds raised being donated to the Colton Rusk Scholarship Fund for high school seniors.

Rusk was a U.S. Marine assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, 1 Marine Expeditionary Force in Camp Pendleton, Calif. He was a Marine dog handler who walked his dog ahead of patrols to identify improvised explosive devices (IEDs). He lived his life by the motto, “Don’t be afraid to go after your hopes and dreams, but don’t be afraid to be willing to pay the price.” While on assignment in Afghanistan, Colton paid the ultimate price when he was shot and killed.

This year’s Run for Remembrance: Colton Rusk Memorial 5k was a great success raising $22,500 that will go towards the scholarship fund in Colton's honor.

For more information you may visit our website at www.coltonrusk5k.com.