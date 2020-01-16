The Jim Wells County Habitat for Humanity held its second annual fundraiser on Monday., Jan. 13 with a night of dancing and fun.

The fundraiser made approximately $5,000 with tickets, raffle, food and silent auction.

Entertainment for the night was Leslie Blasing. Blasing is from South Padre Island and has been the Entertainer of the Year in that region for several years.

The fundraiser helps HWC habitat for Humanity with the build of their #17 home and any expenses associated with it. The house is currently building a house at 917 South Adams for Mari Guerrero and her daughter.