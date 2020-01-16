SAN DIEGO - The Duval County Fair is around the corner and are now taking photos for the photo contest.

The fair is sponsored by the Rotary Club of San Diego to help local students raise money for college. The fair is on Feb. 28 and 29 at the Rotary Pavilion.

The contest is open to children up to the age of 18 who reside in San Diego, Benavides, Freer and other towns in Duval County. Deadline for photos to be submitted is Feb. 14. All pictures should be left at the San Diego City Hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. All photos must be turned in a sealed envelope and will not be accepted otherwise. The fee is $20 for the first 5 x 7 photo and $10 for addition photo.

Winners will be announced via phone calls on Feb. 21 and announced at the fair on Feb. 28. Judging will be based on photographs provided.

For more information, rules and forms visit the Rotary Club of San Diego Facebook page or call Melissa Trevino at 361-396-7222.