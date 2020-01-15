Two women were killed in a single vehicle rollover on West Highway 44, between Alice and San Diego, Wednesday morning.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a 76-year-old Laredo woman and a 47-year-old Encinal woman were ejected from a grey pickup truck. The driver was traveling east on Highway 44 when left the roadway, she attempted to over correct and flipped several times. The vehicle came to a rest on the westbound lane.

The driver is a 57-year-old woman from Laredo. She was taken to the local hospital in critical condition.

The driver told DPS on scene that she may have fallen asleep at the whee, Sgt. Brandley said.

The accident is under investigation and the family has not been notified. Names are pending the family notification.