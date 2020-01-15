Miguel Gonzalez

Parents: Macaria (Mimi) Gonzalez and Louie Gonzalez

Educational Plans: After graduating this year I plan on going to the University of North Texas to earn my bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. Earning this will allow me to either become a physical therapist or earn my teacher qualification to become a coach.

Clubs: NHS, UIL Math, Varsity Golf, Student Council

Accomplishment/Honors: A-B Honor Roll, Top 10% in Class of 2020, 2x NHD State qualifier,

Science Fair State Qualifier, ACT Scores in the 92nd percentile nationally

What was the best advice you received: The best advice I have received was “ The world can't tell you who you are. You've just got to figure out who you are and be there, for better or worse.” My dad gave me that advice and it made me realize that I should be who I am and follow my passions.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years: I see myself interning or taking a residency to gain more experience in the field of physical therapist. At this point in my life I hoped to have already earned my bachelor’s in kinesiology with a minor in business.

If you change anything about this world, what would it be and why: If I could change anything about this world it would be to fix the homeless problem. Too many people have fallen on hard times with no way of recovering, and giving them proper shelter, food, and water could change their lives for the better.

If you could invite three people to dinner who would it be and why: I would invite Jeff Goldblum, Joel Embiid, and Allen Iverson to dinner. I would invite these people because I think we would all have somewhat similar interests and we could have an amazing conversation.

Favorite Food: Chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and onion rings Favorite Book: Ender’s Shadow

Favorite Movie: Spider Man: Far From Home

Favorite Town: San Antonio

Vacation Spot: Los Angeles, California

