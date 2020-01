St. Elizabeth Catholic School announced recently students for the Shining Star of the month of December. Students Stella Garcia, kinder-3, Jacqueline Camarena, kinder-4, Nolan Mendietta, kinder-5, Kamie Bunch, first place, Lili Ockels, second place, Maxx Olivarez, third place, Julius Cavazos, fourth place, Addison Anzaldua, fifth place, and Luke Renken, sixth place.