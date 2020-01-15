Two women were killed in a single vehicle rollover on West Highway 44, between Alice and San Diego, Wednesday morning.

Rose Elia Chacon, 76 of Laredo, along with a 47-year-old Encinal woman passed away at the scene of the accident.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley, Chacon and the other female victim were ejected from a gray Mistsubishi pickup truck. The women were not wearing their seat belts.

The driver was traveling east on Highway 44 when left the roadway, she attempted to over correct and flipped several times. The vehicle came to a rest on the westbound lane.

The driver is a 57-year-old woman from Laredo. She was taken to the local hospital in critical condition. She was flown via HALO-Flight to a Corpus Christi hospital.

The driver told DPS on scene that she may have fallen asleep at the wheel, Sgt. Brandley said.

The accident is under investigation. The family of the Encinal woman have not been notified.