COLLEGE STATION — The undefeated Waxahachie boys soccer team closed out a perfect 4-0 run in the third annual Aggieland Showcase with a victory over Bastrop at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

The Indians (7-0) outscored the competition 10-2 in the showcase, which did not crown a champion.

The Tribe had opened the tournament on Thursday with a 3-0 win over Montgomery Lake Creek. WHS beat Fort Bend Clements on Friday, then claimed a 2-1 victory over Denton High earlier on Saturday.

The Indians were scheduled to travel to Mansfield Legacy on Tuesday for a non-district match. The team is idle this weekend, and will travel to Midlothian next Tuesday night for their next non-district action.