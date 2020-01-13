25 years ago:

Californians and Wednesday began digging out from the most recent spate of storms as they cast wary eyes to a horizon teeming with rain-bearing clouds.

50 years ago:

TEXARKANA, Tex. - The 16-year-old daughter of a Texarkana, Ark. grocer walked free Friday night after being held about 26 hours by kidnappers who demanded $40,000 ransom. She apparently was uninjured. No ransom was paid, officers said.

75 years ago:

BIG SPRING - Howard County voters today approved a $150,00 road bond issue, 389 to 109 votes.

100 years ago:

The meeting of ex-service men in the court house last Wednesday evening for the purpose of organizing an American Legion Post at this point proved a highly successful and very promising event.