Xenophobic racist, war monger, fanatic terrorist, and supreme threat to world order and stability. Regardless of what many may say, this list does not in fact refer to President Trump. Rather, it’s in reference to the late Iranian Quds Force leader Qasem Soleimani.

Lest it remain unclear, Soleimani was in fact a staunchly anti-American terrorist whose death was not only warranted, but one could argue, long overdue. Even so, presidential candidates, Hollywood starlets, and Washington pundits are pitifully overwrought with grief at his passing, tripping over themselves to denounce America while simultaneously toadying to a depraved Iranian regime. Their staunch refusal and inability to acknowledge what Soleimani had done, as well as what he represented, is as much revolting as it is absurd. What’s more, it reveals just how deeply embedded ideological hypocrisy is in this country.

Indeed, we have apparently reached the point in American history where the values so intrinsic to our national identity and purpose, namely liberty and justice, have been replaced by egocentric apathy and political ideology. To fawn over a known terrorist is acceptable for the sake of an agenda; ethics, morality, and reason no longer matter.

In the same vein, pundits and politicians pay no heed to genuine crises and conflicts, lest their self-serving policies are undermined. To wit, they don’t care that the Islamic Republic of Iran denies its citizens the most basic rights, nor do they care that the Iranian population, by and large, disdains and opposes the regime. Neither do they acknowledge that Iran’s state policy is to wipe Israel, a critical American ally, off the map. Of no concern, either, are the exploited innocents in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon, all of whom are threatened by Iran. No, to acknowledge such realities would be to validate President Trump’s decision, which is apparently impossible.

Beyond politics, this entire fiasco should serve as a warning to Americans, especially those of faith. For some time now there has been a manifest resistance against religious communities, particularly Christians and Jews, largely for the sake of ideology. In other words, religious liberty stands in the way of purported social justice and must therefore be removed. If society can openly mourn a terrorist while concurrently flaying the president, what then will they do about religious opposition? Unfortunately, the answer is clear.

Compare the obsessive coverage of the impeachment proceedings to that of the slaying of innocent American Jews on Hanukkah. Try to recall any meaningful examination of the disturbing fact that the Jewish community in America is beset by a marked rise in anti-Semitism, in terms of both frequency and potency. Where is the outcry? When will the pundits stand and champion the cause of American Jewry, whose homes are infiltrated, whose dignity is disregarded, and whose holy places are desecrated?

What about when gunmen threaten Christian worshipers; will Hollywood and Washington acknowledge the rights of Christians, or will they instead exploit the situation for the sake of the anti-gun agenda? Will they set aside their global warming campaign to note the meteoric rise of Christian persecution around the world? Will they lament the imprisonment of Christian pastors in Iran as they did the death of Soleimani, even if it means they must admit and respect the rights and legitimacy of religion? The answer, of course, is a decisive no.

It is painfully apparent that a large segment of America is too impassioned by disdain for the president to see reason. The onus for change, though, is not on them, but rather on those who still remember and embrace the American dream. Can we keep this democracy of ours, with all its intended rights and liberties? If so, we had better wake up soon.

Courtney A. Crowley is an Amarillo resident and has a master’s degree in history from West Texas A&M University. She is a contributing columnist for the Amarillo Globe-News.