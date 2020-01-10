Bryan Matthew Gonzalez, 32, and 23-year-old Natalie Neriah Estrada were arrested Thursday morning after a traffic stop on Fourth and Almond.

The traffic stop was initiated on the 800 block of Kennedy, but the vehicle refused to stop and led police on a chase that ended on Fourth Street.

A search of the vehicle and the suspects led to the discovery of cocaine and meth.

Gonzalez was charged with evading arrest with motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Estrada was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

They were both taken to the Jim Wells County jail.

Gonzalez was given a total bond of $4,000 and a Estrada was given a total bond.