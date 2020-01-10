Friday

Jan 10, 2020 at 1:57 PM


Bryan Matthew Gonzalez, 32, and 23-year-old Natalie Neriah Estrada were arrested Thursday morning after a traffic stop on Fourth and Almond.


The traffic stop was initiated on the 800 block of Kennedy, but the vehicle refused to stop and led police on a chase that ended on Fourth Street.


A search of the vehicle and the suspects led to the discovery of cocaine and meth.


Gonzalez was charged with evading arrest with motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.


Estrada was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.


They were both taken to the Jim Wells County jail.


Gonzalez was given a total bond of $4,000 and a Estrada was given a total bond.